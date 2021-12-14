Booker T Supportive Of WWE Star Xia Li: ‘She Can Definitely Get Over’

Booker T thinks there could be some serious potential with Xia Li.

Li was brought on board at the WWE Performance Center back in 2017. She competed in the Mae Young Classic and WWE officials were impressed with her efforts.

In 2019, Xia Li made her Royal Rumble debut. She then transitioned to the NXT roster and is now a member of the SmackDown brand. Many have high hopes for WWE’s first Chinese female talent.

Booker T Talks Xia Li’s Ceiling

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan about his thoughts on Xia Li. It’s clear that Booker T thinks there’s some potential there.

“She’s got talent. She definitely can perform and she’s different. I think, man if given a chance and put in the right position she definitely can get over. Let’s just put it that way and that right there, that’s the question for a lot of guys.

“A lot of times you wonder and I’m using examples now because one of my favorite guys before he ever came to WWE was Ricochet, Prince Puma. I was like, ‘Good God, this guy’s amazing.’ And then he gets to WWE and it seemed like it’s taken him a while to figure it out but now you see Ricochet on the rise.

“You see him getting the shine and me personally, I just hope it don’t take that long to see if this thing works out [with Xia Li].”

Xia Li made her SmackDown debut on Dec. 10. She protected Naomi from Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and heel authority figure Sonya Deville.

It hasn’t taken long for Li to gain support within WWE. Before her release, Serena Deeb was a coach at the WWE Performance Center and she praised Li several times. Sasha Banks has also been supportive of Xia.

