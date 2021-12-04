Braun Strowman Comments On Match With MLW Champion

Braun Strowman is teasing going back to work after almost 6 months and that too at a very interesting destination.

The former world champion recently posted a photo of his physical transformation on Instagram. The post attracted reactions from a number of wrestling personalities.

The names who reacted to Strowman’s posts included the current MLW world champion Alex Hammerstone. The MLW champion responded to a fan comment and Braun showed interest in a match with him as well:

The monster among men was released from his WWE contract back in June this year. He has made only one wrestling appearance since then despite already becoming a free agent.

Braun Strowman, who is now going by his real name Adam Scherr appeared on EC3‘s Free The Narrative II. The two faced off in a cinematic match that was won by Scherr.

MLW CEO Court Bauer has previously confirmed that they had talks with Strowman about potentially signing with the promotion but they couldn’t reach a deal.

After rumors of his Impact Wrestling debut ended up being false, MLW seems to be a suitable destination for Strowman. We will have to wait and see if it ends up being his new home.