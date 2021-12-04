Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeNewsMLW News

Braun Strowman Comments On Match With MLW Champion

Strowman believes people will pay to see this match

By Anutosh Bajpai
Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is teasing going back to work after almost 6 months and that too at a very interesting destination.

The former world champion recently posted a photo of his physical transformation on Instagram. The post attracted reactions from a number of wrestling personalities.

The names who reacted to Strowman’s posts included the current MLW world champion Alex Hammerstone. The MLW champion responded to a fan comment and Braun showed interest in a match with him as well:

The monster among men was released from his WWE contract back in June this year. He has made only one wrestling appearance since then despite already becoming a free agent.

Braun Strowman, who is now going by his real name Adam Scherr appeared on EC3‘s Free The Narrative II. The two faced off in a cinematic match that was won by Scherr.

MLW CEO Court Bauer has previously confirmed that they had talks with Strowman about potentially signing with the promotion but they couldn’t reach a deal.

After rumors of his Impact Wrestling debut ended up being false, MLW seems to be a suitable destination for Strowman. We will have to wait and see if it ends up being his new home.

Update On Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt’s Negotiations With Impact Wrestling

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC