Bron Breakker Wants to Work With Brock Lesnar: “It Would Be a War”

Bron Breakker has shared his thoughts on the possibility of competing against Brock Lesnar.

The NXT 2.0 star appeared on El Brunch with Quetzallli Bulnes to discuss who he’d like to face on the main roster. The interview came after he defeated Rodrick Strong on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0.

Bulnes brought up names like Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, but Breakker expressed intrigue when Lesnar’s name came up.

“I met him, I want to say like 2017, maybe or something like that. I went backstage to a Raw when I was in college,” said Breakker. “I met him there, but as a performer, I haven’t ran into him. Yeah, I’d love to work with Brock.”

Bron Breakker sees Brock Lesnar as someone who would push him to step up his game.

“He is an animal,” he continued. “I think he would kind of like Roddy elevate me. You know, force me to elevate and bring my game up as well. I think Brock would do the same thing, and I think it would be a war.”

Bron Breakker Feud with Tommaso Ciampa

Since his debut in NXT 2.0, Breaker’s goal is to be NXT Champion. He also played into the heel role. He challenged the current champion, Tommaso Ciampa, at Halloween Havoc on October 26th. While he lost the match, Breakker shared the following week on NXT 2.0 that the feud wasn’t over.

The two competed on opposite teams during WWE NXT WarGames on December 5th. Breakker team won, with Breakker also pinning Ciampa to gain victory. Both have pinned each other in a match, which helps set up an NXT Championship rematch. However, it seems that Ciampa is now the heel in the feud.

On Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode, Ciampa attacked Breakker after his match with Strong. The attack also seemed out of character from how Ciampa has acted recently. It’s unclear if the WWE is swapping roles with Ciampa and Breakker. However, it does appear that NXT 2.0 fans will be getting a rematch soon.