AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker Reveals Her Favorite Match Of 2021

Britt Baker has unveiled her favorite match of 2021 and it isn’t one that she competed in.

Many agree that 2021 was a great year in terms of quality wrestling matches. We’ve seen plenty of “Match of the Year” candidates from promotions such as AEW, NJPW, WWE, and Stardom.

This year, fans got to witness instant classics such as Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi from NJPW’s Wrestling Dontaku event. Or how about that steel cage match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out between The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks?

Of course, the hard-hitting NXT TakeOver 36 match between Ilja Dragunov and WALTER didn’t disappoint. As for the women, Utami Hayashishita and Syuri tore the house down, going past the time limit in their World of Stardom Championship match.

Britt Baker’s Personal Choice

Christian Cage & Kenny Omega

Appearing on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Britt Baker revealed that her favorite match of 2021 has a bit of personal meaning behind it.

“This is gonna be weird for you guys but I have a match that was special to me for many reasons.

“And it’s not mine so just hold up before you say I’m like too arrogant but when we were in Pittsburgh everybody there was saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this city is so brutal, we hate coming to Pittsburgh, the fans suck.’

“And I took that as a personal attack. I’m like, ‘What? No, Pittsburgh shows up.’ The Kenny Omega–Christian match that happened, it was a great match but the fans were absolutely rabid.

“They were insane for this match and it made me so excited to just tell everybody, ‘See, the fans will come when you give them what they want.’ That match proved that because it wasn’t me.

“It wasn’t the hometown chick getting the great reaction. The place came unglued when Christian won the Impact Title. So, for me, that was a really cool moment cause that’s my city.”

Britt herself had a highly-praised match in 2021. On the March 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt had a Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa. The bloody matchup ended with Thunder Rosa getting the win.

