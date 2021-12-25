Britt Baker gets the last laugh after WWE scrubs her NXT appearance

AEW Women’s World champion Britt Baker was ringside NXT Takeover: War Games back in 2019. She was actually shown on camera during the broadcast, but you wouldn’t know that by watching the event on Peacock / the WWE Network.

A fan informed Britt Baker on Instagram that WWE edited her off the broadcast – “they cut your moment out lol”

Baker doesn’t seem bothered by WWE snubbing her with this edit. The Doc replied:

“That’s okay. They took me out, I took their BAY BAY”

Of course, Baker is referring to her significant other – Adam Cole, bay-bay.

After being featured as the franchise player of NXT for the past several years, Cole jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling back in September.