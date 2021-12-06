Update On Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Plans

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is scheduled to take place on New Year’s Day at WWE‘s Day One PPV event. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, a series of matches between Lesnar and Reigns is currently planned.

“Regarding Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event for Day One, this is scheduled to be a multi-match series and this being one of the matches in the series,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

This means Lesnar vs Reigns could take place again at the Royal Rumble and/or WrestleMania 38 as well as other future events.

Lesnar and Reigns have already faced each other 4x in singles matches. Each man has won and lost twice against the other.

Lesnar defeated Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and then again inside a steel cage at The Greatest Royal Rumble a few weeks later. Reigns then defeated Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 that August and again at Crown Jewel that October.

Lesnar and Reigns also headlined WrestleMania 31. During that match, however, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and made it a 3-way. Rollins would then win the match and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Roman Reigns won a triple threat against both Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley at Fastlane 2016. Lesnar also won a fatal 4-way match at SummerSlam 2017 against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.