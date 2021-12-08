Bron Breakker Comments On Being The 3rd Steiner To Wrestle In WarGames

When Bron Breakker wrestled in the men’s WarGames match on Sunday, he became the 3rd member of his family to do so. Both Rick and Scott Steiner were in the 1991 War Games match, and Scott also participated in the 2000 men’s War Games match.

“It’s a night I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” said Breakker in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “WarGames was an unbelievable opportunity, and I put absolutely everything I had into it.

“The path that my family has paved for me is something I have always wanted to do,” he continued. “I’m very blessed and privileged to be in a spot where I can look to my family for advice. They always give me great advice and pointers of where I can improve.”

Breakker also commented on being in the match with Johnny Gargano. He also wrestled and defeated Gargano to earn his team the WarGames advantage on the November 30th episode of NXT.

“To be in a WarGames with Johnny Gargano, that means the world to me,” Breakker said. “Johnny is a fantastic performer, among the best in the world. He’s so great out there, as tough as nails, he’s gone out of his way to help and give me advice. He’s a fantastic human being and performer, and I can’t say enough good things about Johnny Gargano.”

Bron Breakker’s 12 Professional Wrestling Matches

The WarGames match on Sunday was just the 12th professional wrestling match in Bron Breakker’s career. In addition to the matches he’s had on NXT, Breakker wrestled 5x on WWE‘s recent live event tour in the UK. Breakker is 6-1 in matches on NXT. He’s also 0-5 in matches on house shows, where he lost a triple threat match to Tommaso Ciampa (Sami Zayn was the 3rd wrestler) 4x. He also lost one singles match to Ciampa on the tour.