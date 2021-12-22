Bryan Danielson defends AEW using Time Limit Draws

Bryan Danielson said 2021 has been a year of surprises for him. He was speaking with the Asbury Park Press recently and noted that he’s done multiple things this year that he didn’t expect to.

Bryan noted during the interview that he was surprised to be inserted into the WrestleMania main event earlier this year. He noted that he told WWE he was leaving, and didn’t think being in the main event of WrestleMania was what they would have him do on his way out.

“The thing that surprised me the most (in 2021) was being inserted into the main event of WrestleMania,” said Danielson. “When I started the year, I knew my contract was ending and I was part of the creative team with WWE and I was like, ‘OK, what’s the best thing for me to do on my way out?’ And it was certainly not (being part of) the main event of WrestleMania”.

Bryan Danielson On Time Limit Draws In Wrestling

Since arriving in AEW, Danielson has wrestled in two time-limit draws. Him and Kenny Omega went to a 30-minute time limit draw at Dynamite Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Then at Winter is Coming last week, Danielson and Hangman Page went to a 60-minute time-limit draw. He also spoke about these matches during the interview.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that I would do a 60-minute match on television, I would have been like, ‘Where’s that happening?’” Danielson said. “So I’ve had some really cool surprises this year.”

He continued to say that time limit draws are an interesting storytelling device, one that sets the stage for a rematch.

“It’s just a story device, right?” Danielson continued. “And it’s interesting to me in the sense of in sporting events, and especially when you’re looking at MMA or boxing and the idea that there are draws in boxing and there are draws in MMA … Usually what it does is it’s a mechanism to lead to a rematch.”

Visit App.com to read their full interview with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.