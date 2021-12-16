Bryan Danielson Wants to Change the AEW World Title Belt

Bryan Danielson and “Hangman” Adam Page had one of the best singles matches in the brief history of All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday evening. The two men opened up AEW Dynamite in a match for the promotion’s world championship; it ended up going the distance, lasting a full 60 minutes and ending in a draw.

This will undoubtedly lead to a rematch between the two, potentially at AEW’s first TNT special (Battle of the Belts) January 8th. Will that lead to Danielson’s first reign as AEW champion? While I wouldn’t bet on that at this time, Bryan may become the promotion’s champion at some point down the line.

In advance of his big match with Page on Wednesday night, the former WWE Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated about the bout, and the topic of AEW’s championship belt design came up. Bryan is no stranger to changing up wrestling promotion’s title belts; he famously changed the WWE Championship during his 2019 reign to a more eco-friendly version of the belt.

“I do not understand why we are still making anything out of animal skin,” Danielson said. “We don’t need to. The synthetic fibers are just as good-looking and just as durable as leather, and we don’t harm any animals. I don’t know if I’d go all the way to the hemp and naturally fallen oak [like the “The Planet’s Champion” belt], but I’d love to get that changed.”

Bryan Danielson Came Up Short Wednesday Night

As previously mentioned, Danielson failed in his bid to become AEW World Champion on Wednesday night. That being said, he was given considerable offense in the bout with Page. Bryan worked over Page for the good majority of the 60 minute match until Page made a hot comeback near the conclusion.

Page hit a Dead Eye and followed that up with a Buckshot Lariat in the ring. He then went to the outside to flip over the top rope and hit the full-on version of his Buckshot Lariat finisher. However, the referee called for the bell immediately after he hit the move as time had expired.

