Bryan Danielson Appearing at QPW SuperSlam III (Report)

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to appear at a pro wrestling event in Qatar this coming March, according to Lucha Libre Online.

Danielson has spoken publicly about his desire to wrestle around the world. This is one of the factors that convinced him to join AEW.

The American Dragon will reportedly appear at Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III event. SuperSlam III is scheduled will be held on March 18th and 19th, 2022.

This event will be available to stream internationally at Fite.tv.

Bryan Danielson in QPW

QPW President Ali Al-Marafi has confirmed the news. Lucha Libre Online states that AEW has already signed off on Danielson’s involvement.

Danielson’s opponent has not yet been announced yet, but the show will feature some of the top names in professional wrestling. He won’t be the only AEW star on the card.

Talent advertised for QPW’s SuperSlam III includes:

Jon Moxley

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Will Ospreay

Sammy Guevara

“The Titan” Adam Scherr

Killer Kross

EC3

Also appearing are Sting, Bret Hart, Booker T and Eric Bischoff.

Looking at the talent lineup, it’s exciting to think about Danielson mixing up with the likes of Ospreay, Tanahashi or Kross.

We’ll keep track of this story and provide updates when they become available.