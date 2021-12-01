Bryan Danielson Debuts New Masked Gimmick On AEW Dark (Allegedly)

Although this can’t be officially confirmed, it is believed that Bryan Danielson debuted a new masked gimmick on AEW Dark last night. The character Infinito made his AEW debut on the show wearing a black and gold full body suit with a mask. He defeated Ray Jaz in single’s competition.

“Introducing first, from the infinite universe, from the beginning and end of time, weighing more than you could possibly imagine, Infinito!” The character was introduced as by Justin Roberts.

Infinito and Jaz started the match off with some basic grappling. He then gained the advantage with a series of monkey flips. Infinito would later set up his opponent in what was referred to as the infinite airplane spin. While the move did not go on infinitely, it did go on for quite some time. After finally putting his opponent down, Infinito cradled him and got the 3-count. His official record is now 1-0.

I hear this Infinito guy is very talented. Catch him tonight on #AEWDark, which kicks off RIGHT NOW!



?? https://t.co/pg34Ho2IQ1 pic.twitter.com/gVatdgDC1x — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) December 1, 2021

Cody Rhodes is also alleged to have dawned a mask and debuted as Fuego 2. This character has been teaming with Fuego del Sol in the tag-team Too Fast Too Fuego.

Infinito appears to have been awarded an official AEW contract.

The full episode of AEW Dark featuring the debut of Infinito can be viewed in the player below: