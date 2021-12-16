Danielson & Page go to 60-Minute Draw at AEW Winter Is Coming

The highly anticipated match between Bryan Danielson and Adam Page took place on the special Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night as “Hangman” made his first title defense as AEW World Heavyweight Champion against the former WWE star.

The match from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center opened the show and went to an-hour draw, which means Page retained the title and this leads to the possibility of a rematch happening.

Danielson dominated the early parts of the match before Page made a comeback including a moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Page got busted open after being sent into the ring post. Page did take a dive from the top rope through a table on the floor.

Hangman goes headfirst on the floor! How much more can the Champion take? @theAdamPage vs @bryandanielson is LIVE NOW on #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/LWGyxh9XS8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021

Page won the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13 while at the same event, Danielson defeated Miro in the finals of an AEW World title eliminator tournament. Because Danielson won this tournament, he earned a title match.

Page earned the shot at the title to make him champion by winning a Casino Ladder Match on Dynamite’s second anniversary episode on October 6th. At last year’s Winter is Coming, Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World title and held it until losing to Page at Full Gear.

Danielson joined AEW in September after making the decision to not re-sign with WWE and he made his promotional debut at the All Out PPV event.