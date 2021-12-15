Bryan Danielson On The Uncertain Future Of ROH

Ring Of Honor helped build many of the top stars of the current generation. This list includes the current AEW star Bryan Danielson who was part of the very first ROH show in 2002. The former WWE champion recently had an interview with Dallas News. He discussed things such as his upcoming match against Adam Page and more.

When asked about ROH’s recent announcement of going dark to reimagine the company, Danielson said that he hopes the best for them:

“As far as the future, who knows? I don’t even know what they’re thinking or how they’re going to restructure or anything like that. The wrestling industry is a hard industry to be profitable in, and especially with WWE and AEW already taking up so much of the wrestling fans’ mental space,

You know, it’s interesting to see where a company like Ring of Honor fits in. … I hope the best for them,” said Bryan Danielson, “especially because of how much they meant for my career.”

The wrestling veteran mentioned how ROH gave him a ton of exposure and opportunity. It was a platform to work against some of the best wrestlers of the time. Danielson continued by saying that he feels the ROH fanbase that preferred a more wrestling-based product as opposed to the soap opera style of entertainment is now served by AEW.