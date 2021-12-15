Bryan Danielson Responds To ROH Champion Wanting Match Against Him

The new ROH champion Jonathan Gresham recently said that he would like to defend his title against people like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk and Danielson is all for it.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Dallas News. He discussed things such as his dream scenario in AEW, why he doesn’t want to name his Mt Rushmore of wrestling, and more.

When asked about the comments from the new ROH champion, Bryan admitted that he likes Gresham’s style and he would love to get in the ring with him:

“I’d love to wrestle Jonathan Gresham. I love his style. He’s got a great mat-wrestling style. I think he’s one of the guys who have really carried on the tradition of real ‘technical wrestling’ wrestling, and I think that match would be a lot of fun.”

Apart from this, Bryan Danielson also talked about ROH’s announcement of going dark for the first quarter of 2022 to reimagine the company.

The former world champion discussed how wrestling is a hard industry to be profitable in with AEW and WWE taking up the majority of the mental space of fans. You can check out his full comments on the matter here.