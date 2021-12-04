Bryan Danielson Thinks WWE Overreacted To AEW

Bryan Danielson thinks WWE overreacted by signing up a lot of talents when AEW originally started and that has led to a lot of people losing their jobs.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with TV Insider. He discussed things such as his character in AEW, getting heat from fans and more.

When asked about the changes in landscape of wrestling in the recent times, Danielson mentioned how WWE released a lot of talents who won’t get the regular payments now. Per him, they overreacted by signing everyone when AEW started:

“For WWE, I think there was an overreaction when AEW started. Even when Ring of Honor got real hot with Cody and the Young Bucks. WWE felt they needed to sign up all the talent. They realized, “our business is fine.”

AEW is catching up. They’ve done incredible for a company that has been around for less than three years.” said Bryan Danielson, “WWE is still making a billion dollars, so they don’t need to hoard all these talents.”

The former world champion also praised the Young Bucks. He gave credit to their YouTube show Being The Elite to attract a lot of people to independent wrestling.

He mentioned how all these releases could lead to another boom period in the independent circuit, which will make the industry healthier.