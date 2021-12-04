Bryan Danielson Wants To Create His Own Faction In AEW

Bryan Danielson has seen how factions have helped elevate a lot of younger wrestlers in AEW and he wants to create his own faction in 2022.

The former world champion recently had an interview with TV Insider. He discussed things such as WWE’s reaction to AEW and more.

When asked what are his goals for 2022, Danielson explained that he wants to put together a group with some younger talents:

“If I can get a group together, I’m thinking of a younger talent or two, and that develops into stories within that. Look at Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. By Sammy joining the Inner Circle, he’d become a bigger star.

He then stepped up to the plate and hit home runs.” said Bryan Danielson, “That’s how you build young stars. A guy that comes to mind for me is Daniel Garcia.”

The wrestling veteran also compared AEW to Game of Thrones. He mentioned how Game Of Thrones was one of the most popular TV programs that made people come back to watch the show every week.

Bryan explained that doing the same for AEW is one of his over-arching goals. He wants to help the company to gain more viewers and make it feel like a must-watch program every week.