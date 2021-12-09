Bully Ray: It’s Hard For AEW Fans To Hate Cody Rhodes Forever

Bully Ray isn’t convinced that AEW fans will hate on Cody Rhodes permanently.

There was a time when the idea of AEW fans turning on Cody was inconceivable. After all, Cody is one of the reasons AEW even exists. He along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks gave Tony Khan a reason to invest in the wrestling industry.

Despite Cody’s efforts to bring as many eyeballs to AEW as possible, the fans are treating him like he’s a heel. It has left many puzzled including Bully Ray. With that said, Bully thinks the boobirds are temporary.

Bully Ray Thinks Cody Jeers Won’t Last Forever

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his take on why he doesn’t see the fans booing Cody Rhodes over the long haul.

“I don’t think it’ll be full-blown yet. I think there’s still people out there who love and respect Cody for what he has done for AEW. It’s very hard to completely hate a guy that spends almost every waking minute of his day thinking about AEW. I mean, obviously, he thinks about Brandi and Liberty, his daughter but he is the backbone of the company. Kinda hard to hate him forever.”

Cody Rhodes recently laid down a challenge to TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The two will compete on a special Christmas night edition of Rampage. That episode will be airing via tape delay.

Cody had been involved in a feud with Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. He ended up defeating Black in their third match and put Andrade through a flaming table in their most recent encounter.

