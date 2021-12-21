Bully Ray: Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Get The Respect & Props He Deserves

Bully Ray thinks that despite Brock Lesnar‘s popularity, “The Beast” doesn’t get his due from fans.

Lesnar has been enjoying his role as a babyface on the SmackDown brand. He has been involved in a highly praised feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two will collide at the Day 1 PPV on Jan. 1, 2022.

Brock Lesnar Underappreciated?

It’s hard to picture a superstar the magnitude of Brock Lesnar being underappreciated but Bully Ray is targeting the “smart” fans. Here’s what he said during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Just as Roman is going to cave in Paul’s [Heyman] head via what looked to be a one-man Con-Chair-To, the music hits and the place erupted.

“Did the place erupt for a babyface? No. Did the place erupt for a heel? No. The place erupted for a superstar.

“A superstar that people refuse to give the right amount of respect and props to. You know, Roman has this whole thing, ‘Acknowledge Me,’ as as ‘The Head of The Table.’ If anybody should truly be acknowledged in the wrestling business it’s Brock Lesnar because Brock is so damn good at what he does.

“And he’s so smart but a lot of ‘smart’ fans who are actually dumb as the freakin’ day is long don’t get it. Brock is a megastar. Brock is on the same level as Austin and Rock but because Brock had come and gone a little bit, you don’t really see it.”

Bully went on to express his belief that Lesnar is better than he’s ever been. He credits Brock’s current successful run with experience and being an elite-level star in an industry where making it to the top isn’t easy.

