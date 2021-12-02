Bully Ray Defends Cody-Andrade Flaming Table Spot

Bully Ray is fired up over the criticism he’s seen following the Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo street fight.

Cody and Andrade had a memorable street fight inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. The match closed out the Dec. 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match came to a thrilling conclusion when Brandi Rhodes made her return and lit a table on fire. With Cody and Andrade perched on the turnbuckle, Cody nailed Andrade with a reverse DDT through the flaming table and scored the pinfall.

Bully Ray Slams Critics Of Table Spot

Some fans have been critical over the table spot because Cody ended up taking the brunt of it, going back-first through the flames.

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said he thought the spot looked cool regardless.

“Cody took the fire, Andrade took the move. Could I say, ‘Cody should’ve never went through the table? Cody should’ve been selling more through the fire and this, and this?’ Yep, I could sit here and do that all day. Who the f*ck cares? It looked cool.”

Bully then proceeded to go scorched earth on the critics.

“If Cody botched it go get a table, go get some lighter fluid, light it on fire, film it in your backyard and do it better. ‘Cody botched it. Andrade botched it.’ What did they botch? Your mother botched you at birth.”

Well then.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio provided a brief update on the flaming table spot. He was told that “everyone is okay.”

That includes Arn Anderson, who took a scary spill on the entrance ramp.

