Bully Ray Slams Fans Complaining About Brandi Rhodes’ ‘Black B*tch’ Line

Bully Ray has gone off on social media dwellers whining about Brandi Rhodes’ recent one-liner.

On the Dec. 29 New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, Brandi and Dan Lambert got into a verbal exchange. During the segment, Brandi referred to herself as a “black b*tch” which got some people on social media in a hissy fit.

Of course, many of these social media accounts were WWE stans. After all, the wrestling community on Twitter has become a cesspool of fanboys on both the WWE and AEW front.

Bully Ray has had enough of the “snowflake” Twitter warriors.

Bully Ray Defends Brandi Rhodes

Bully Ray is aware of the complaints on Twitter of Brandi’s line and he’s fed up. He obliterated the whiners during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“And then I was reading on social media that people were having a problem that Brandi referred to herself, and I think I’m getting it right here, as a black b*tch? And then she takes her heels off and she’s ready to fight?

“And what’s wrong with that? It’s sports entertainment you f*cking snowflakes! Give me a break!”

A feud has now been sparked between the Rhodes family and Lambert’s crew. Lambert manages Ethan Page, who will be challenging Cody for the TNT Championship on the Dec. 31 episode of AEW Rampage.

This will be Cody’s first TNT title defense since capturing the gold a third time by defeating Sammy Guevara on the Christmas episode of Rampage.

