Bully Ray Reacts To Jeff Hardy Being Sent Home By WWE

Bully Ray has weighed in on a recent situation involving Jeff Hardy.

During a WWE house show in Edinburg, Texas, Jeff teamed with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos. Jeff was seen tagging in McIntyre and then making his exit through the crowd before the match ended.

PWInsider reported that Jeff ended up being sent home and he wasn’t a part of the Sunday house show in Corpus Christi.

Some fans are already fearing Jeff Hardy might’ve relapsed. Jeff has a history of drug issues but he seems to have turned a corner over the past few years. At this time, it isn’t known why Hardy made an early exit in his house show match.

Bully Ray Speaks On Jeff Hardy Situation

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the reports of Jeff Hardy being sent home.

“Listen, complete speculation as to why Hardy decided to go home, leave. You never know. Life on the road is difficult, Dave [host of Busted Open Radio]. I’ve explained this to you before.

“Lots of things can be going on in somebody’s personal life. He still was able to get out there, I guess do the match, and when the match was over or before the match even ended he just decided to jump over the guardrail and head up through the people? Is that what you’re telling me?”

When Dave LaGreca confirmed that was the case, Bully said he feels Jeff knew he didn’t want to be in the building any longer.

“That means to me that he just wanted to get the hell out of there. He didn’t wanna deal with anybody in the back. He didn’t wanna answer any questions. He just wanted to split.

“With Jeff unfortunately there is history and what history will tell us is that sometimes Jeff gets himself in a little bit of trouble. I hope it is not those same things that have happened in the past.

“You know, Dave [it’s] really interesting. In wrestling, they talk about how one door closes for somebody and another door opens for another person. The door closing on Jeff Hardy in TNA is what opened the door for Bully Ray.

“It’s a really weird turn of events. I hope Jeff is okay. Obviously, you know how I feel about Jeff as a person and the history that we’ve had together professionally. So, I hope he’s okay, I hope his family’s okay, and I hope he’s in a good headspace.

“Maybe he just had a bad day and needs to go clear his head a little bit and that’s it. So, best wishes to Jeff.”

Jeff was last seen on WWE TV on the Nov. 26 episode of SmackDown. He won a tag team match with Drew McIntyre against Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss.

SEScoops will keep you posted with the latest information on Jeff Hardy’s situation as more details become available.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article