Bully Ray: ‘Ring of Honor Has Created More Stars Of Today Than Any Other Company’

Bully Ray believes Ring of Honor deserves credit for creating many of the stars that are renowned today.

ROH held its Final Battle PPV event this past Saturday (Dec. 11). The main event saw Jonathan Gresham defeat Jay Lethal to become the ROH World Champion. This was the final event before ROH goes on hiatus.

Back in October, Ring of Honor announced that it will be going dark to undergo a “reconceptualizing” process. It was later revealed that the company planned to release all of its on-air talent.

Bully Ray Praises ROH’s History Creating Stars

(via PWI)

We’ve seen plenty of fan favorites get their first run in ROH. That fact isn’t lost on Bully Ray, who gave the company its due during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Pound-for-pound Ring of Honor has created more stars of today than any other company. We talk about ECW and how ECW changed the landscape of a wrestling business.

“Very few ECW guys came out of ECW and were considerably more successful than they were in ECW as Ring of Honor. I mean, the list goes on and on. From the Samoa Joes, to the AJ Styles‘, to the Seth Rollins‘, to the CM Punks, yadda yadda.

“Star after star after star and that’s why so many other companies, including NXT in its early days, mimicked everything that went on in Ring of Honor because Ring of Honor was truly giving wrestling fans an alternative in-ring style to what they were seeing in the WWE.”

Many stars who made their first big mark in the industry under the ROH banner made pre-taped appearances at Final Battle. Some of the names include CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole.

It’ll be interesting to see where some of the ROH wrestlers will end up.

