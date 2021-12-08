Bully Ray Shares How He Thinks Edge-Miz Feud Can Be More Interesting

Bully Ray has an idea on how the feud between Edge and The Miz can be more intriguing.

Edge and Miz have begun a program on WWE TV. To some, this has been disappointing as there were high hopes for the next Edge rivalry following his highly regarded Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

Bully Ray Adds Spice To Edge vs. The Miz

Bully Ray took to an episode of Busted Open Radio to throw out his suggestion on how to create more buzz around this program.

He explained why at the moment he isn’t invested and how things can change.

“Not really because I know what I’m gonna get. This is just a typical WWE storyline. I would like something different.

“I would like something other than typical — do I think I’m going to get a great match between The Miz and Edge? Absolutely. Am I gonna get great promos from The Miz and Edge? Absolutely.

“I know what I wanna see though. I wanna see them go beyond The Miz and Edge. I’d like to see The Miz have somebody standing next to him and her name would be Maryse Mizanin, and I wanna see Edge having somebody standing next to him and that woman’s name is Beth Phoenix.

“I want The Miz and Maryse vs. Edge and Beth moving forward because Edge and Miz — okay yeah, sure. Two WWE superstars, great promos, great matches been there done that but the intergender stuff with the wives, now we’re onto something.

“Especially if they have to have a dance-off cause if there’s a dance-off then you know all the sh*t hits the fan.”

The Miz and Maryse are no strangers to ruffling the feathers of fellow real-life couples. Things got physical during The Miz’s 2016 feud with Dean Ambrose, known as Jon Moxley outside of WWE.

Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette slapped The Miz and Maryse returned the favor by slapping Renee. Miz and Maryse also had a feud with John Cena and Nikki Bella back in 2017.

