Carmelo Hayes wants to wrestle Roman Reigns: “He’s that guy.”

Carmelo Hayes has big aspirations in WWE.

The high-flying Superstar has garnered a lot of attention since debuting for NXT back in June. Since then, he’s won the NXT Breakout Tournament and captured the coveted North American championship.

Hayes appeared on The War Report podcast this week to discuss his plans to elevate NXT 2.0, his friendship with Trick Williams and more.

When asked who he wants to work with on the main roster, Carmelo Hayes set his sights on the biggest dog in the yard.

“Roman,” he said. “I feel like that’s the only answer. I feel like, go big or go home. It’s Roman, bro.”

Carmelo Hayes on Roman Reigns

Co-host Justin says that it seems like Roman Reigns is a mythical figure within the WWE locker room. Everyone looks at him as the gold standard for success. He asked Hayes if that’s true, and he agreed.

“Yeah, that’s true, bro. He’s that guy, for real. I met him when I did SmackDown. He’s that guy. He’s that guy who you should want to wrestle, because he’s the big money guy. If you think about it, big match, big moments. He’s that guy.”

For Carmelo Hayes, it makes sense that he’d want to challenge the biggest star in WWE. For Roman Reigns, it’s another example that being the best means you’ve often got a target on your back. You can’t take your foot off the gas peddle, because there’s always someone young and hungry wanting your spot.

Listen to Carmelo Hayes’ appearance on The War Room podcast: