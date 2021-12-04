Charlotte Flair & Andrade Have Reportedly Split Up

While this cannot be confirmed, it is being reported that Andrade and Charlotte Flair have broken up. The couple had announced their engagement on New Year’s Day in 2020. They had gone public with their relationship in early 2019.

According to a report from BodySlam.net, the engagement is off and the couple have gone their separate ways. It was also reported that Charlotte Flair made the decision to end the relationship. No reason as to why she decided to break off the engagement was reported, however. The break-up reportedly occurred a few weeks ago.

It was noted that Andrade stopped following several of Flair’s social media channels late last month.

In 2019, Flair spoke with News-18 about her relationship with Andrade.

“What’s so special is having someone with you that understands what you do,” Flair said. “His grandfather was a wrestler, his dad was a wrestler, his uncles are wrestlers. Being in the industry, liking the same things, understanding the pressure, understanding the travel.”

Charlotte Flair is the current Smackdown Women’s Champion. She’ll be facing Toni Storm next for the title. As for Andrade, he recently main event’ed the last episode of AEW Dynamite. He was defeated by Cody Rhodes after going through a flaming table.