Charlotte Flair Not Interested in Zelina Vega’s Crown

Charlotte Flair has no interest in a Queen vs Queen match against Zelina Vega.

During an interview with Metro UK, Flair said she has no interest in Vega’s crown.

“I don’t think I need to fight over a crown, sorry.” she said. “I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen, I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense!”

Flair continued to say that she has no problem facing Queen Zelina, but she’s not interested in a storyline or a match over a crown. She believes she’s the “Queen of them all” and always has an “invisible crown” on her head.

The Real Queen of WWE

Charlotte Flair continued, “I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne,’ she insisted. ‘I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown.”

Flair did not participate in the recent Queen’s Crown tournament, which saw Zelina Vega defeat Doudrop in the finals.