Chris Jericho Hospitalised During UK Tour

A Fozzy show scheduled at Sin City nightclub in Swansea, Wales this Friday has been canceled after Chris Jericho was hospitalized due to a non-COVID issue. The venue revealed the news on Instagram. They posted the statement received from the band confirming that the wrestling veteran has been admitted for a treatable health issue:

“Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non-Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible”.

Chris Jericho hasn’t wrestled since the Full Gear PPV. The Inner Circle took on and defeated The American Top Team, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at the show. The wrestling veteran was last seen on AEW TV during the December 1 Dynamite. He was attacked by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia to write him off for the UK tour.

Jericho had been active on social media hours before the cancellation of the show. So, it appears that his health issues were a sudden development. The former AEW champion has not commented on his status so far. We will have to wait for an official statement from him to get more details about his health.