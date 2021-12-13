CM Punk Teases Big Blow-Off To MJF Feud: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”

While many believe CM Punk got off to a slow start in AEW, things have picked up since then. The straight edge star has gotten in a feud with MJF. As expected, the two have created an incredible buzz using their mic skills and their recent promo on Dynamite created a lot of headlines. Though if we believe Punk, then what we have seen is just the start. The former world champion was part of the AEW panel at C2E2. Among other things he was asked about his rivalry with the young star.

Replying to it, Punk mentioned how it’s the one matchup everybody wanted to see even when he hadn’t made his return. The wrestling veteran then admitted that MJF is somebody he wanted to share a ring with himself:

“I think that’s one matchup that everybody wanted to see. Before I even came back, I always heard about ‘oh, I want to see MJF and CM Punk go back and forth.’ A lot of people think I am off to a slow start and AEW doing certain things a certain way. But to me, just like Adam Cole just said, there’s five years worth of stuff with all these interchangeable characters and players. MJF is definitely somebody I wanted to share a ring with. I think now that we’re getting to it, people kind of can maybe see the bigger picture. And they can trust AEW as a whole for like the direction of where stuff goes.”

CM Punk Says AEW Likes Making Fans Happy

MJF & CM Punk (Photo: AEW)

CM Punk also discussed how the fans want to know the behind the scene stuff. He claimed that everybody including himself is an armchair booker and it’s just human nature. However, he later mentioned how AEW enjoys giving fans what they want and making them happy. The former WWE star then teased an epic conclusion to his already extraordinary feud with MJF:

“The fans I understand they want to know the behind the scene stuff. They want to peel back the curtain. Everybody’s an armchair booker. I am. Everybody’s an armchair coach or quarterback or whatever. That’s human nature. You watch sports and you’re like, ‘ Oh come on, why did you put that guy in? Why is he in the bench? Why is this guy a healthy scratch? Why didn’t you do this? blah, blah, blah. And it’s no different than I think pro wrestling and the fans.

To me one of the best things about AEW is we enjoy payoffs. We like making the fans happy instead of just for some reason making them miserable. Doing stuff just to piss them off. Sometimes the happiest outcome is the most obvious one. We don’t really feel the need to beat anybody over the head with switching it just because they figured it out first, you know? I enjoy making the fans happy. The juice for being a pro wrestler is getting reactions out of the crowd. When it comes to me and him, without me trying to say anything too positive about him – you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

