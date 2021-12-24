CM Punk Reveals Which Young AEW Stars Have Impressed Him the Most

Since announcing his return to professional wrestling this past August with AEW, CM Punk has worked with several young stars. Rather than jumping right into the main event scene, the former world champion has been sharing the spotlight with both new faces and legends.

Speaking with ESPN’s SportsNation, Punk revealed which young AEW stars have impressed him the most and who he sees as future main event stars.

“There’s so many honestly,” CM Punk said when reflecting the roster (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “There’s so many guys. I think the future of AEW is in such good hands. Most of the younger guys that we have that we’re going to wind up spotlighting in the next five years or so are in their early 20’s. Britt Baker, Hook. I mean, everyone seems to love Hook and the guy’s had one match. I just think we take our time with our talents.

“AEW as a whole is still a baby. Two years old. And we’re going to be moving to TBS in the new year. That’s a big step. And just taking time and fostering the new talent instead of just kind of throwing them out there and having a sink or swim attitude, I think helps. Daniel Garcia is a guy that I think is phenomenal. Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks. I’ll forget so many people if I name them. I just think that the future is very, very bright.”

Punk also explained why he has chosen to work with young talent like Darby Allin, Hobbs, Garcia, and others.

“I think I could use my name, whatever value that has, and kind of highlight some of the guys while knocking off some ring rust and moving myself up the ladder. So for storyline purposes, it makes sense to me. And I always remember guys helping me and they were few and far between. I think more people should help more people and I’m just trying to do my best to do that.”

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.