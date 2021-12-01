Cody Rhodes Still Speaks With Fellow AEW EVPs

Cody Rhodes insists he’s still in communication with the core members of AEW.

Rhodes is one of the key figures that started a movement that would eventually lead to AEW. The others were Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Their efforts ultimately led to Tony Khan gaining the confidence to start a new wrestling promotion.

While everything seemed to be smooth sailing between the four, it had been rumored that Omega and Young Bucks have distanced themselves from Cody. It’s even been speculated that Cody doesn’t talk to his fellow EVPs anymore.

Cody Rhodes’ Relationship With AEW EVPs

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes claimed that he’s still in contact with Omega and The Young Bucks.

“As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

Rhodes went on to discuss how far AEW has come in a short period of time.

“We’re essentially at the three-year point of AEW, and our stability is the tell-tale sign that our vision was the proper vision. We have such a stable company that Bryan Danielson decided to cross that line, that CM Punk decided to join after seven years away, that Adam Cole—who was being groomed to be a massive star in WWE—decided to cross the line. And that’s not a knock on them, it just shows that we have built a very stable infrastructure.”

Cody has been involved in a storyline with PAC, Malakai Black, and Andrade El Idolo. On the Dec. 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody will be taking on Andrade in a street fight.

The last time Cody was in the ring with Andrade El Idolo, he ended up getting pinned thanks to interference from FTR.