Cody Rhodes’ Back Burned Following Flaming Table Spot (Photos)

In the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo went through a flaming table. After the move, Rhodes pinned Andrade while both men still had bits of flaming table attached to them.

“I was told everyone is okay,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio regarding the flaming table spot (as well as Arn Anderson’s fall off the stage).

Following the match, AEW posted several photos of Cody’s burnt back to social media.

Cody Rhodes has a habit of doing big moves in Atlanta. He previously did a moonsault off the top of a steel cage when wrestling Wardlow in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in February of 2020. He would later speak to Sports Illustrated about the spot.

“That was a very Terry Funk style of a moonsault,” said Rhodes. “I’m a bigger guy than people think, so the moonsault doesn’t come off easily.”

“The only piece of thinking in my mind was to throw my head back,” Rhodes continued. “My body will go where my head will go, that’s something John Laurinaitis and Dean Malenko told me when I first started doing the moonsault. As long as I threw my head back, I knew I’d be OK.”

Last night’s main event was the second time Rhodes and Andrade have faced off in singles action. Andrade defeated Rhodes the first time they met back on the November 3rd, 2021 episode of Dynamite.