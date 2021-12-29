Cody Rhodes: “We’re Not Going The Direction You Think”

Cody Rhodes won the TNT Championship for a record 3rd time on Rampage last Friday. The crowds continue to give him a mixed reaction and many fans are wondering if he’ll turn heel.

Rhodes was recently featured on Sammy Guevara’s vlog and teased that they are “not going the direction you think” with the angle.

“I’m thankful to the fans that cheer me, and I’m thankful to the fans that boo me because both sets of fans are getting ready to go on a ride that’s just bizzare, and not… it’s not the path that you think. We’re not doing what’s been done before,” Rhodes said.

The full vlog can be viewed below:

Cody Rhodes Wins The TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes holds the record of most title reigns with the TNT title (3). Darby Allin holds the record for most combined days with the title and the longest single reign with the belt at 186.

Rhodes holds the record for the most combined total defenses with 10. Darby Allin, Miro, and Rhodes are tied for most title defenses in a single reign with 8.

He also holds the record for most wins in a TNT title match with 13, including his 3 title victories and 10 defenses.