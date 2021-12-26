Cody Rhodes Wins TNT Title At AEW Rampage Holiday Bash

AEW Rampage Holiday Bash aired on Christmas Day and was taped from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Cody in the main event of the show.

Cody Wins The TNT Title For A Third Time

Sammy Guevara controlled the action early and Clotheslined Cody out of the ring. The TNT Champion posed in the ring as Cody took a walk through the crowd to regroup. Arn Anderson coached Cody up as Guevara continued to show off in the ring. Rhodes battled back and got the champion in a Headlock.

Guevara escaped and connected with an Arm Drag. Sammy followed it up with a Powerslam but Cody kicked out at two. Rhodes got Sammy in a submission hold in the middle of the ring and focused his attack on Guevara’s arm. Cody climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but Sammy got out of the way.

Sammy connected with a beautiful springboard Cutter but couldn’t put Cody away. Guevara hit Cross Rhodes but Cody rolled out of the way. Guevara hit a ridiculous springboard 450 Splash on the floor outside the ring. Cody Powerbombed Sammy into the crowd and turned him inside out with a Disaster Kick in the ring.

Cody hit Cross Rhodes but Sammy somehow kicked out. Guevara then hit the GTH but Cody wouldn’t stay down. Sammy went for the 450 Splash but Cody got his knees up. Cody hit two Cross Rhodes and a Tiger Driver for the pinfall victory. The Rhodes family celebrated to a mixed crowd reaction and then David Crockett presented him with the TNT Title.

CrossRhodes followed by a Tiger Driver 98, and #CodyRhodes becomes a 3-Time @AEWonTNT Champion! pic.twitter.com/H2isyer8oc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021

David Crockett presents the @AEWonTNT Championship belt to #CodyRhodes closing out the #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash #CodyRhodes rolls into #AEWDynamite this WEDNESDAY night at 8/7c on TNT as TNT Champion on the Final Dynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/V7NS1ne7TU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021

