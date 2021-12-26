Cody Rhodes Wins TNT Title At AEW Rampage Holiday Bash

AEW Rampage Holiday Bash aired on Christmas Day and was taped from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Cody in the main event of the show.
Cody Wins The TNT Title For A Third Time
Sammy Guevara controlled the action early and Clotheslined Cody out of the ring. The TNT Champion posed in the ring as Cody took a walk through the crowd to regroup. Arn Anderson coached Cody up as Guevara continued to show off in the ring. Rhodes battled back and got the champion in a Headlock.
Guevara escaped and connected with an Arm Drag. Sammy followed it up with a Powerslam but Cody kicked out at two. Rhodes got Sammy in a submission hold in the middle of the ring and focused his attack on Guevara’s arm. Cody climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but Sammy got out of the way.
Sammy connected with a beautiful springboard Cutter but couldn’t put Cody away. Guevara hit Cross Rhodes but Cody rolled out of the way. Guevara hit a ridiculous springboard 450 Splash on the floor outside the ring. Cody Powerbombed Sammy into the crowd and turned him inside out with a Disaster Kick in the ring.
Cody hit Cross Rhodes but Sammy somehow kicked out. Guevara then hit the GTH but Cody wouldn’t stay down. Sammy went for the 450 Splash but Cody got his knees up. Cody hit two Cross Rhodes and a Tiger Driver for the pinfall victory. The Rhodes family celebrated to a mixed crowd reaction and then David Crockett presented him with the TNT Title.
Rampage Results
- Kris Statlander def. Leyla Hirsch via submission
- HOOK def. Bear Bronson
- Jungle Boy def. Isiah Kassidy
- Cody def. Sammy Guevara to become the new TNT Champion