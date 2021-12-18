Saturday, December 18, 2021
NXT’s Cora Jade Calls Out Darby Allin Over Past Allegations

Both the stars are trending on Twitter

By Anutosh Bajpai
Darby Allin Cora Jade
Darby Allin & Cora Jade

AEW star Darby Allin and NXT star Cora Jade are trending worldwide on Twitter after getting involved in a heated exchange earlier yesterday.

It all started when the former TNT champion made a post showing him skateboarding at a local park. This prompted a number of responses.

A fan suggested that Allin should have a skateboarding match with Jade, whose NXT character is also based around skateboarding.

Responding to the fan, Darby Allin fired some shots at the NXT star. He wrote: “Skating is a huge part of my life not a fake character for tv lol”

This led to Cora Jade firing back at the AEW signee, she wrote back: “Being a good person with no abuse allegations against me is a huge part of my life and not just a character I play on TV.”

Both the stars have since deleted their tweets, but social media has been eating up this inter-promotional spat.

Jade is referring to Allin being accused of sexual abuse by indie wrestler Hawlee Cromwell during the speaking out movement last year.

Jade is a friend of Cromwell and the two have previously teamed in the indies. Allin’s ex-wife Gigi Dolin, who is one-half of the current NXT tag team champions, has also feuded with Jade.

