Cora Jade Comments On Wrestling In WarGames Match

Cora Jade got the pin for her team in the women’s WarGames match on Sunday. The 20-year-old has only wrestled in 11 matches in WWE thus far. She recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about what her match at WarGames meant to her.

“I started crying and it was such raw emotion,” said Jade. “I fell in love with this when I was eight. It’s what I’ve wanted and worked for over the past 12 years. To go into the back after the match, after a WarGames match, and have people like Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg shake my hand, it’s the craziest, most amazing thing.”

- Advertisement -

Jade made her professional debut at only 17 years old in 2018. She then wrestled on the independents for a period. Jade was also squashed by Havok once on Impact and wrestled on 2 episodes of AEW Dark. In 2021, she was signed by WWE and debuted in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic where she partnered with Gigi Dolin. They were eliminated in the first round.

“I wrestled on the indies before this, but there is nothing that can ever compare to tonight,” said Jade. “And I’ll always remember standing up on top of that cage. It’s pretty high and scary. But when opportunity arises, you go get it.”

Jade dove off the cage and went through a table during WarGames. She then sold an injured arm for the remainder of the match. Jade would later say that her dive off the cage symbolized that it’s her time now in NXT.

- Advertisement -

“The ‘Generation of Jade’ is here in NXT 2.0,” said Jade. “It’s a new generation, a new time, and that dive off the cage symbolized that.”