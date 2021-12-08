Corey Graves Responds To Criticism From Former NXT On-Air Talent Alyssa Marino

Corey Graves has responded to criticism from former NXT backstage interviewer, Alyssa Marino. Recently, Marino commented that she does not enjoy when wrestling commentators speak on the physical attractiveness of the wrestlers, most notably the female ones. She never did mention Corey Graves specifically, however.
“When an announce team can’t “focus” on a match and is constantly commenting on the physical appearance of competitors (especially when it’s women in the ring), it’s time to find professional broadcasters who can tell the story without being “distracted” by the athletes,” Marino Tweeted.
“I don’t often share my takes on things, but I work hard to prepare myself as a broadcaster. I’ve studied how great commentary teams can elevate matches, but it’s really grating to hear announcers get lost in how attractive they think competitors are in the midst of a match.”
Marino did not mention Corey Graves or his commentary regarding his fiancé Carmella, but he responded to her comments all the same.
“Well then, I suggest you find a different field than sports entertainment. If you can’t differentiate between a TV character and an ACTUAL journalist, then I don’t trust anything you have to say. Good luck,” Graves Tweeted in response to Marino.
Lance Storm evidently sided with Graves on this one.
Graves continued to respond to people as well.
Marino was released as part of the pandemic WWE roster cuts in April of 2020. She has since worked on commentary and ring announcing for numerous independent wrestling promotions. She did not offer a response to Graves’ comments but did respond to others about the situation.