CZW: The Fight Within Results (12/19/21)

Combat Zone Wrestling returned Sunday night with their latest show “The Fight Within” showcasing the next crop of breakout stars in the wrestling business.

Here are the quick results from Studio Z in Blackwood, NJ:

Vinny Talotta def. Big Game Leroy Green

The Rep def. Culture Inc.

Paul Jordane def. Grim, Tyree Taylor, & Chris Senton in a Monster 4-Way

Griffin McCoy def. JD Drake

Prolific def. Amazing Graysons

Fred Yehi def. Robert Martyr

It’s just a fact of life…@MRGRIM_IS4_HIRE is the best big man in the game#CZWFightWithin pic.twitter.com/SLPpVGSAew — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) December 20, 2021

Notably in an in-ring interview with Rosaria Elsa, Peruvian star Rayo who’s appeared on AEW, WWE, & ROH is set on becoming the next CZW Wired & World Champion

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Maryland on January 2, 2022 for “Limelight” at the State Theater, Havre de Grace, MD Doors at 4, Bell at 7:30.