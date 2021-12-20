CZW: The Fight Within Results (12/19/21)

Combat Zone Wrestling returned Sunday night with their latest show “The Fight Within” showcasing the next crop of breakout stars in the wrestling business.
Here are the quick results from Studio Z in Blackwood, NJ:
- Vinny Talotta def. Big Game Leroy Green
- The Rep def. Culture Inc.
- Paul Jordane def. Grim, Tyree Taylor, & Chris Senton in a Monster 4-Way
- Griffin McCoy def. JD Drake
- Prolific def. Amazing Graysons
- Fred Yehi def. Robert Martyr
Notably in an in-ring interview with Rosaria Elsa, Peruvian star Rayo who’s appeared on AEW, WWE, & ROH is set on becoming the next CZW Wired & World Champion
Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Maryland on January 2, 2022 for “Limelight” at the State Theater, Havre de Grace, MD Doors at 4, Bell at 7:30.