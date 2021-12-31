Drew McIntyre Doesn’t Plan To Stop Wrestling Anytime Soon: “I’ll Be Here As Long As I Possibly Can”

From winning the Royal Rumble to main eventing WrestleMania and defeating Brock Lesnar for the world title, Drew McIntyre has achieved a lot of things in the last couple of years which is a goal for many wrestlers.

The former WWE champion made his wrestling debut in 2003 and he has been a part of the industry for almost 2 decades. However, even after this, he has no plans of hanging his boots anytime soon.

McIntyre was asked how long he plans to continue wrestling during a recent interview with Fansided. Replying to it, he claimed that he will be here as long as he can:

“I ain’t going anywhere, I’ll be here as long as I possibly can. I’m 36 years old, everybody thinks I am in my mid-40’s because I debuted when I was so young. I still have at least 10 years in me. Don’t count me out yet.”

Drew McIntyre was also inquired about a potential encounter with the Universal champion Roman Reigns and he claimed that it’s his eventual goal.

However, McIntyre mentioned how he lost a couple of big matches on Raw before moving to SmackDown. He explained that he wants to wait and build himself back up to the level where people start demanding the match.