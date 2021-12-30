Drew McIntyre Shares Which Match He’d Go Back In Time To Witness Live

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has one match in mind that he would turn back the clock for to watch live.

McIntyre is one of WWE’s top stars but of course, he’s also a wrestling fan at heart. There is a slew of matches from different promotions that one could point to and watch back.

For McIntyre, one WWE classic is enough for him to want to go back in time to watch live.

Stone Cold vs. Bret Hart Is Drew McIntyre’s Pick

(via WWE)

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, a fan asked Drew McIntyre which match he’d use a time machine for to see live.

McIntyre admitted it wasn’t an easy question to answer but his pick is Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13.

“Oh man, there’s too many. I was there for Shawn and Taker at Mania, which was amazing to watch live.

“I’ll go with Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13. That’s a match that I still watch to this day often and it stands the test of time, which not all matches do.

“Such unbelievable competitors, storytelling, and a double turn at the end. It was just a perfect, perfect match.”

That match took place back in March 1997 and is still talked about by those in the wrestling industry and fans.

From the blood dripping down Austin’s face, to him passing out rather than tapping to the Sharpshooter, and the double turn as Drew mentioned, this match has gone down in history as one for the ages.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article