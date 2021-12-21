Drew McIntyre working on a new signature move

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is looking to beef up his move set just in time for WrestleMania season.

McIntyre has been with WWE on-and-off since around 2007. You don’t get career longevity like that without constantly improving yourself.

The Scottish SmackDown star recently spoke with The Daily Record about the ongoing effort to stay in shape, refine his character and stay relevant.

Prior to re-signing with WWE in 2017, McIntyre said he didn’t like what he saw in the mirror. He had a deep conversation with his wife and realized he wasn’t giving his all, in terms of his training. He cut back on his drinking and got himself into the best shape of his life.

“I needed to look like I could beat up Brock Lesnar,” McIntyre recalls. “I didn’t believe it, so I started putting in the work like crazy and eating properly.”

McIntyre has an incredible physique. He’s learned what works and what doesn’t. Of course, it’s important for him to put in serious hours at the gym. However, he believes it’s “100% true” that staying in shape is mostly about diet, not training.

We are less than four months out from WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania season is about to kick into high gear and Drew McIntyre is already working on improving his move-set. In fact, he’s working on a new move that he hopes will bring him another championship in 2022.

“I’m really proud my headbutt is know as the Glasgow Kiss,” he said. “Now, the world knows about the Glasgow kiss. I’m working on a new one when I threw the guy across the ring. Thinking I might call it the Highland Fling.”

Visit the Daily Record to read their full interview with Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Madcapp Moss at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st from Atlanta, GA.