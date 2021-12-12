Entertainment Executives Attend Smackdown From Los Angeles

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown in Los Angeles had some heavy hitters from the entertainment industry in attendance. According to a report from Deadline, the following people all were present inside Staples Center Friday night:

Kelly Kahl (President of CBS Entertainment)

Matt Cherniss (Head of Development and Programming at Apple)

Noah Harpster (Actor and Producer)

Barry Poznick, (President of MGM Studios)

Larry Jones (Executive Vice President of Fox Sports)

Vanessa Hudgens (Actor)

Jemele Hill (Sports Journalist)

Reggie Bush (Analyst for Fox Sports, Retired NFL Running Back)

WWE Smackdown this week emanated from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The estimated attendance for the event was just over 10,000. While Roman Reigns was not on the show, Brock Lesnar was there. RAW tag-team champions, Matt Riddle and Randy Orton also wrestled in the main event.

.@BrockLesnar once again punishes @SamiZayn, this time right in front of @HeymanHustle, one week after using him to send a message to Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns and The Bloodline. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8Lj9uegOhc — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2021

In the opening contest Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto). Drew McIntyre then defeated Sheamus. In a match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Toni Storm defeated Charlotte Flair via disqualification (title does not change hands). The main event saw New Day win a triple threat match against the Usos and RK-Bro. In the dark match main event, Sasha Banks won a fatal 4-way match against Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.