Fan Confronts Jim Ross For Smoking Despite Cancer Diagnosis

One caring fan has taken Jim Ross to task over smoking cigarettes again.

Back in October, JR revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The voice of AEW is taking time off in order to keep up with his treatment schedule. He expects to be fine once he’s undergone all of his treatments.

Fan Gives Jim Ross Tough Love

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross answered some fan questions. One fan was quite concerned over the fact that JR smokes cigarettes despite his cancer diagnosis.

Fan: “I’ve got a little bit of a bone to pick with you. You kinda pissed me off and I’m gonna tell you why but it’s out of love that I’m pissed off at ya. So, are you still smoking?”

JR: “I’m not smoking this very moment but yes. Is that your bone?”

Fan: “What the hell man? I need you to live for another at least 30 years and if you’re smoking that ain’t gonna happen. Especially, you got cancer, right? Why?”

JR: “Thanks for reminding me [laughs].”

Fan: “Hell, if you’re smoking you’re not making it any better. I need you around, man. I love you.”

JR: “Thank you very much. I love you too.”

Ross went on to explain why he picked up smoking again after quitting for 20 years.

“It’s a bad habit and I’m not gonna try to defend it. Look, I quit for 20 years and when Jan [JR’s wife] got killed followed by the freaking COVID, those are my two excuses. The stress of her dying had me pick up cigarettes again. I’m glad I didn’t pick up anything heavier, so I didn’t. But nonetheless, they’re poor reasons. They’re not reasons, they’re excuses but nonetheless, I appreciate your concern.”

Back in 2017, Jan Ross was struck by a car as she was riding her Vespa in Oklahoma. Jan passed away due to her injuries.

Despite being off AEW TV temporarily, JR is still very much active on his podcast. He’s also in the midst of starting his own cannabis company.

Ross may be battling skin cancer now but this isn’t the first time. He underwent a skin procedure back in 2016 and had the cancer removed from his shoulder two years later.

