Fandango Reveals The Most Emotional Moment Of His WWE Career

The WWE career of Fandango featured many ups and downs. His career highlights include winning the fourth season of NXT and making his main roster debut in a WrestleMania match against none other than Chris Jericho. Though the most emotional moment of his career for the former WWE star was the one he shared with his former tag team partner Tyler Breeze.

This team known as Breezango was formed in 2016. The duo were sent back to NXT towards the end of 2018. They won the NXT tag team titles from Imperium in August 2020 which was Fandango’s only championship win in his almost 16 years long career with WWE. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet during a recent interview, the wrestling veteran recalled this experience. He called it the most emotional thing of his career:

“The most emotional thing for my whole career was winning those tag straps with [Tyler] Breeze. I said this in an interview here. I think all we really want is respect from our peers and Vince [McMahon], I feel like a lot of guys just want Vince to tell them ‘Good job.’ I feel like we just wanna be respected by people that we respected.”

“It Showed A Different Side Of Us” Says Fandango

Fandango explained that prior to their return to NXT, Breezango were doing skits on the main roster. For a lot of wrestlers, this stigma of being a comic relief is hard to shake. The tag title win allowed the duo to show people a different side of their tag team. It helped them prove that they weren’t just a comedy act:

“To go back to NXT and for them to put the tag straps on us it meant a lot to me, you know. I know it meant a lot to Breeze because it kind of showed a different side of us where we weren’t just comedy act. We could actually go out and work. The last couple years on SmackDown all we did was skits and stuff, which is cool to show in your body of work that you can have a personality and talk a little bit. But, it’s hard to shake that stigma.”

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for the transcription