Friday, December 17, 2021
HomeNews

Freddie Prinze Jr. Teases Starting Wrestling Promotion With Macaulay Culkin

By Chris Stephens
Freddie Prinze Jr. Macaulay Culkin
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Macaulay Culkin

Actor and former WWE creative team member, Freddie Prinze Jr., has mentioned in multiple interviews as of late that he is interested in starting a wrestling promotion. Prinze recently spoke to TV Insider and mentioned that long-time wrestling fan, Macaulay Culkin, might join him in this venture.

“I have this plan where one day I want to start my own [independent] fed here in California,” Prinze said. “One that I know won’t make any money and will be a loss, but I can still stay connected. That I can hire wrestlers and let them do their work.”

“I was talking to Ariel Helwani about a two-year plan I had,” he continued. Prinze then mentioned Macaulay Culkin, who has been on his podcast, might be interested in being involved as well.

“I might have a partner in crime with one of my guests Macaulay Culkin, who has a passion for it as well. So we may do MFW, which does not stand for what you think it does.”

The 45-year-old did two separate stints on the WWE Creative Team. Once from 2008-09 and then again from 2010-12. He mentioned in the interview that he did not have the time to continue in the role after having two kids with his wife, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Related Articles
Previous articleJonathan Gresham To Defend ROH Title On GCW Show
Next articleWomen’s Wrestling Recap for 2021: WWE, AEW, Impact & More
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC