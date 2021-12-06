FTR To Wrestle The Rock N Roll Express For The First Time Ever

Old school tag-team wrestling will be on display January 22nd when FTR take on The Rock N Roll Express. Big Time Wrestling recently announced that Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson will main event their show next month from the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

It will be the first time the two tag-teams have ever squared off. Also scheduled for the show will be a match between Jerry “the King” Lawler and George South. Matt Hardy is scheduled to be there as is Scotty 2 Hotty, Arn Anderson, Brock Anderson, Lex Luger, and Magnum TA.

Dax Harwood released the following on Twitter:

FTR Wants To Challenge For The NWA Tag Team Titles?

The Rock N Roll Express are 2x NWA World Tag Team Champions. This summer, Harwood mentioned on Twitter that FTR would like to have a chance to challenge for those belts.

That is incredibly important to us; especially now. The lineage of the @nwa is deep & historic. We’d love the opportunity to fight for the belts too. https://t.co/8m8i10bR3M — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 6, 2021

The NWA responded to Harwood’s comments.

And you're part of a great tag team.



We have those championships.



Our boss knows your boss…



Hm. ? https://t.co/0Q4ChZ1ylN — NWA (@nwa) July 14, 2021

It was also noted during this back and forth on social media that the NWA has the Crockett Cup tournament that FTR could compete in.

Oh yeah! We do have that thing don't we? — NWA (@nwa) July 14, 2021

The NWA recently confirmed that the Crockett Cup tournament will return this year. More on that story is available in the link below: