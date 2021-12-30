FTR Reveal Only Time They Had Second Thoughts About Wrestling

FTR never wanted to quit the wrestling business but there was a time when they had some second thoughts.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been praised for their old-school style. While they are a team reminiscent of the 1980s, FTR can work well with just about anybody.

They’ve proven that with some sensational matches against the likes of The Lucha Bros, who are known for their fast-paced, high-flying style.

FTR has enjoyed success in WWE and AEW but there was a time when the two did have some things to consider when pursuing the wrestling industry.

FTR Discuss Early Considerations

The folks over at the Elite POV spoke to FTR and asked if at any moment they had doubts about their wrestling aspirations. Harwood admitted he didn’t think he’d ever get a fair chance.

“I just didn’t think I was ever gonna get an opportunity because of my stature and the sound of my voice and things like that. It just happened that William Regal came across one of my matches and I got a call and it’s just happenstance.

“But after we got the opportunity there was never ever a time I ever thought about — even the time we were most frustrated, never did I think of throwing in the towel.”

Wheeler then shared his experience and said there was a time when money was tight due to the sacrifices he had to make pursuing wrestling.

“I think for me maybe 2012-ish would be the only time here where I was like maybe — and I didn’t wanna give up on wrestling.

“I just wanted to start being a more responsible adult cause it wasn’t that I didn’t wanna keep wrestling and keep trying to pursue it but I wanted to stop feeling like I couldn’t provide my half of everything or that I couldn’t be relied on to be providing for myself.”

FTR has become a decorated tag team over the past seven years. They’ve won tag team gold for WWE and AEW. They are also the current AAA World Tag Team Champions.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article