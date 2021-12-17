FTR Shares Plans for 2022: “We Don’t Have Much Longer on These Current Contracts”

All Elite Wrestling tag team FTR have shared their plans for what they want to achieve next year.

FTR appeared on Barstool Rasslin‘ with Brandon F. Walker to discuss future opponents and plans for 2022. They mentioned unfinished business with teams like the Young Bucks, Proud and Powerful, and the AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. FTR also revealed that they want to go to New Japan Pro Wrestling to try to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

When asked what 2022 holds for them, Cash Wheeler responded with two opponents in mind.

“I think we are going to be the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions. In 2022, we are going to get the titles back. We are going to have the title run that we should’ve had the first time,” said Wheeler. He continued, “…We are never going to lose those again. Rematch with the Young Bucks. Beat the sh*t out of The Briscoes. Hold titles everywhere.”

FTR’s Dax Harwood Thoughts for 2022

Dax Harwood followed up after Wheeler shared their plans for next year. Harwood talked about how he wants FTR to prove they are one of the best tag teams of all time.

“I think ultimately for 2022, for me specifically, a legacy is something that I’ve wanted to leave, and I talk about it all the time in our interviews. Ultimately that’s what I want to do is continue to build on legacy,” said Harwood. He continued, “I know for a fact that I can’t do things like Ray Fenix or Nick Jackson, and because of my limitations, we can’t have the athletic matches that they can. There is a difference between having great tag team matches and being a great tag team. And I think 2022 going forward just proving that we can be in that same conversation as Arn and Tully, Midnight Express, Rock and Roll Express, that’s my goal for 2022.”

FTR’s AEW Contract Status

Harwood expressed urgency in accomplishing his goals because of FTR’s AEW contract status. FTR signed a multi-year contract with AEW on July 29, 2020. While Harwood didn’t say, their AEW contract could expire in 2023.

“…We don’t have much longer on these current contracts. I don’t know what’s going to happen from there. But we have a short amount of time to accomplish what we want to accomplish,” said Harwood. He continued to list goals, “…Like the IWGP Tag Team Championship, obviously two-time AEW Tag Team Championship. Proving that we are the best.” He also boasts that FTR is the only tag team that has faced great tag teams from WWE and AEW but wants to challenge more.

FTR is currently in a feud with Sting and Darby Allin, and they are still chasing the AEW Tag Team Championship. It’s also unclear if NJPW has discussed bringing in the tag team for future events. Regardless, FTR has made their plans clear that they want to defeat the best tag teams in AEW and accomplish many goals in 2022.