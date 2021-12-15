Hangman Page Discusses Feud With AEW Graphics Team: “I’m So Pissed”

The feud between Hangman Page and the graphics team has been one of the most unique yet entertaining parts of his journey to the AEW world championship. The lower third graphics of Page’s entrance have never failed to get a laugh out of people and they have frequently been a topic of discussion among fans online. Though according to the AEW champion himself, he is not very happy with it.

The cowboy recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette. When asked if the lines are something he comes up with himself, Hangman Page claimed that it’s not the case. According to him, he has been trying to catch the culprit behind it as well:

“I guess someone at the graphics truck who does all those? They clown on me all the time. I’m so pissed off about it. I’ve tried to get snitches from the truck. I’ve planted spies in the truck. I’m not sure that’s in the truck and not like back in the studio in Nashville or something like that. I can’t figure out who it is. And I’m fed up about it.”

“I Am The Champion And I Can’t Get It Fixed”: Hangman Page

The story with Hangman’s lower third graphic came full circle at Full Gear

Hangman Page continued by expressing his displeasure at not being able to get it fixed despite being the top champion of the company. Though he vowed to catch whoever is behind it and said that if the graphics start being nice, then fans should know that he has found the culprit:

“Yeah, I don’t know. At this point, I don’t know what to do about it. I’m the champion and I can’t get it fixed. So I guess they’re just probably gonna keep clowning on me for the foreseeable future. But if I stop having lower thirds altogether, or they start being nice to me or normal, then you’ll know that I got ’em.”

