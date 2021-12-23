Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson Rematch Set For Jan. 5 In New Jersey

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson have a date for their second match.

Page and Danielson went to war on the Dec. 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. Hangman’s AEW World Heavyweight Championship was on the line. The two fought to a one-hour time limit draw.

Danielson suggested that there be judges on tap for the rematch in case he and Page go to another 60-minute draw. Hangman Page was in agreement but he vowed that the match won’t make it to the one-hour mark again.

AEW has announced the date for Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson 2. The action will take place inside the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Jan. 5. This will mark AEW Dynamite’s debut on TBS.