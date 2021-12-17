Impact Results (12/16): Chelsea Green Knocked Out By Chairshot During Contract Signing

Impact Wrestling on 12/16 continued the build to the Hard to Kill PPV on January 8th. It featured a major angle between Moose and Matt Cardona.

Impact quick results 12/16:

Josh Alexander defeated Rohit Raju w/Raj Singh Joe Doening & Doc Gallows w/ Karl Anderson & VBD defeated Rich Swann & Willie Mack w/ Heath & Rhino Trey Miguel defeated John Skyler Chris Bey defeated Laredo Kid Tenille Dashwood defeated Jessie McKay

Josh Alexander Defeats Rohit Raju

Alexander had to contend with interference from Raj Singh on the outside but came back to win this match with a C-4 Spike. Commentary played up that we are seeing a more aggressive side to Alexander recently. They also noted Alexander is still dealing with injured ribs from JONAH’s attack at Turning Point.

Later in the show, JONAH would cut a backstage promo about being the top dog and facing Alexander at Hard to Kill.

Violent By Design and The Good Brothers Working Together, Doc Gallows & Joe Doering Defeat Rich Swann & Willie Mack

The Good Brothers and Violent By Design were interviewed in the back and spoke about having come to a business agreement to work together, as we saw them do last week. This led to Doc Gallows teaming with Joe Doering to take on Rich Swann and Willie Mack this week. The finish of the match came shortly after Doering tossed Swann off the top turnbuckle and then him and Gallows gave Mack a double choke-slam and got the pin.

After the match, VBD and the Good Brothers continued the assault on Mack, Swann, as well as Heath and Rhino who were in Mack and Swann’s corner. This led to Eddie Edwards coming out with a kendo stick to make the save.

Steve Maclin Attacks Trey Miguel

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated John Skyler with a meteora this week. As he was heading to the back after the match, however, he was attacked by Steve Maclin. Maclin then dragged him backstage to end the segment.

After the break, we cut to a video of Miguel tied up backstage while being taunted by Maclin.

Chris Bey Picks Up Win Over Laredo Kid

Laredo Kid had to contend with HIKULEO on the outside and it cost him this match here. After a crazy back and forth match, Laredo Kid looked like he had the match won. Bey was prone on the mat and Laredo went to the top. HIKULEO got up on the ring apron, however, and Laredo eventually took him out with a diving attack to the floor. The distraction allowed Bey to recover. Bey then countered a diving attack from his opponent into a cutter and got the 3-count.

Deonna Purrazzo vs Mickie James At Hard To Kill Made a Texas Death Match

Footage of Deonna Purrazzo and Knockouts Champion Mickie James getting into a confrontation at an autograph signing aired. We then cut to a clip of Purrazzo and James being told their match at Hard to Kill will now be a Texas Death Match by Gail Kim.

Tenille Dashwood defeats Jessie McKay

The short-lived alliance between the Iinspiration and the Influence continues to implode. This week Jessie McKay took on Tenille Dashwood in singles competition. McKay looked like she had the match wrapped up after delivering a big boot but Kaleb pulled the referee out of the ring. This led to Madison Rayne attacking Cassie Lee and McKay coming out of the ring to deal with her. As McKay got back in the ring, Kaleb grabbed her foot, which allowed Tenille to hit the spotlight kick for the win.

Chelsea Green Knocked Out By Chair Shot During Hard To Kill Contract Signing

The main event of the show featured a contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Hard to Kill. Consistent with how such segments usually go, this one eventually broke down into a brawl. Morrissey signed the contract and promptly left. Moose then called Chelsea Green some names and Cardona attacked. Moose put Cardona through the table and then taunted him with his title belt.

It looked like Moose was going to leave but he turned around and came back. He wrapped Cardona’s neck in a chair and looked like he was going to hit him with another chair but Chelsea Green stopped him. Cardona then went to go hit Moose with a chair but missed and hit Green. Cardona checked on Green as Moose laughed and made his way to the back to end the show.

